Oklahoma organization dedicated to preservation of Route 66 speaks out after bill aims to create Donald Trump highway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Route 66 spoke out this week after two Republican senators were planning a bill that would rename a portion of the historic highway in Northeastern Oklahoma to the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

According to the Tulsa World, a roughly 4-mile stretch of Route 66 in Ottawa County would have been renamed under the bill.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Route 66 Association posted to Facebook saying the organization supports the historic designation of Route 66, but “calling the road anything other than Historic Route 66 adds confusion and dilutes the uniquely American experience that the highway represents.”

“The Oklahoma Route 66 Association supports the historic designation of Route 66. The history of the road covers nearly a century of progress through all manner of social circumstances. The diversity of its 2,400 miles through eight states allows people all over the world to make the journey their own. The Route 66 shield itself has become one of the most iconic symbols in the world, appearing throughout Europe, Asia, and other points around the globe. Officially calling the road anything other than Historic Route 66 adds confusion and dilutes the uniquely American experience that the highway represents.”

Sens. Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Marty Quinn of Claremore announced Tuesday their plans to introduce the bill.

However, according to the Tulsa World, Dahm says he will not pursue renaming the historic highway, but possibly another road somewhere else at a later time.

