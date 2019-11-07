Operation Gratitude: Oklahoma blood donors invited to write letters of gratitude to active service members

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Military supporters are encouraged to help save a life while recognizing the brave individuals who serve the United States.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will host “Operation Gratitude” at all donor centers and mobile blood events.

During the event, donors can write a letter of gratitude to an active military servicemember.

“Our dedicated volunteer donors, many of whom are veterans of war and active military members, know the importance of giving blood regularly,” said John Armitage, president & CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We deeply value the heroes who served, or are currently serving, our country. Providing blood to our military is not only our duty, but we are proud to make it a critical part of our life-saving mission.”

Officials with the Oklahoma Blood Institute say they supply blood products to VA medical centers in Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Amarillo, and Little Rock. It also fulfills orders for four branches of the U.S. military at several installations nationwide.

Locations and hours are available here.