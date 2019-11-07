OSBI identifies suspect in Wetumka man’s murder

KFOR interactive radar
Posted 12:09 pm, November 7, 2019

WETUMKA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the suspect arrested at the scene of a Wetumka man’s murder.

Officers with the Wetumka Police Department were called to a home on Tuesday in the 500 block of South Wetumka Street regarding a possible fight.

Officers arrived and made contact with two residents. They went inside the home and found a 59-year-old man dead.

Joshua Gann, 28, was taken into custody by police at the scene of the murder.

He was booked into the Pontotoc County Jail on first-degree murder charges.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify the victim.

The OSBI investigation is ongoing.

