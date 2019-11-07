Police: Alleged suspect became violent after being refused ‘illegal massage’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of violently attacking a massage therapist when she refused his sexual advances.

On Nov. 1, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a reported vandalism at a massage parlor near N.W. 23rd and Council.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that it started after a customer received a one-hour deep tissue massage from an employee. At the end of the massage, the man “requested an ‘illegal massage’ and was refused services.”

At that point, employees say the alleged suspect became upset and demanded his money back.

The report states the man “assaulted the employee, and attempted to force her to perform sexual acts.” Officers reported that the victim had red marks around her chest, neck, and arms.

When the victim continued to refuse, the suspect grabbed an HP laptop from the lobby and smashed it on the ground.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on the business’ surveillance camera.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.