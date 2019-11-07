Police looking for suspect in Del City shooting that killed teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Del City on Wednesday night.

Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for 34-year old Bruce Baker, who also goes by Bruce Farrow.

The victim, 18-year old Ryan Yearby, was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger's seat of a car in the 1000 block of S. Vickie Dr. on Wednesday night.

He was with another person who was dropping off a woman at the house.

"The female has some sort of friendship with one of the males who lives at the house. He was inside the house at the time of the shooting, and another party that lives at the house was outside working on a vehicle," Major Bradley Rule, with the Del City Police Department, said.

The person outside the house, who police say is Baker, fired about five times at the car that pulled up with no specific target.

"We believe they were shooting randomly. We don't think the shooter knew who the victim was," Rule said.

Yearby was taken to the hospital by the driver of the car.

"After the shooting, the victim was transported to the hospital here in Del City to OU Medical Center, and he later succumbed to his injuries," Rule said.

Police say this isn't the first time shots have been fired at the house. It was shot at over the weekend, but no one was hurt that time. They're not sure if this shooting was in retaliation for the first shooting or a case of mistaken identity.

Baker has a lengthy criminal history, including drug possession and assaulting a police officer.

If you have any information about the case, call police.