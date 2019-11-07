Police searching for man accused of violently attacking local masseuse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of violently attacking a massage therapist when she refused his sexual advances.

On Nov. 1, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a reported vandalism at a massage parlor near N.W. 23rd and Council.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that it started after a customer received a one-hour deep tissue massage from an employee. At the end of the massage, the man “requested an ‘illegal massage’ and was refused services.”

“When he asked for some inappropriate behavior after the massage, the masseuse declined that and told him he needed to leave,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

However, investigators say the suspect didn’t like her answer.

“He actually assaulted the masseuse and tried to force her to give him the type of action that he was asking for,” said Sgt. Morgan.

Officers reported that the victim had red marks around her chest, neck, and arms. At that point, employees say the alleged suspect became upset and demanded his money back.

When the victim continued to refuse, the suspect grabbed an HP laptop from the lobby and smashed it on the ground.

You can see the suspect in surveillance video pacing back and forth, rummaging through the front desk and walking in and out of the store.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on the business’ surveillance camera.

The store owner says she is glad the situation wasn’t worse but is still shocked this happened.

“It’s making me feel bad,” she said.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.