Resident concerned with water safety after noticing mysterious, oily substance in creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stroud man is concerned about what he found in the water during a walk on Sunday.

Tim Wise says he was walking along the creek when he noticed what appeared to be oil coming out of one of the dikes.

“There was probably quarter to half-inch holes in several spots. Oil was just seeping out of them,” Wise told News 4. “Then I started noticing on the banks there was the rainbow sheen all over.”

There was a noticeable substance in the water in pictures Wise took.

His first thought was it could be oil, and it could be hurting more than just this creek.

“We`ve got well water that we rely on for water. Several people drink it,” Wise said. “We don`t drink the well water because it has a deep sulfur smell to it.”

Wise says he's lived just south of Stroud for more than a decade, and he's worried he just found the source of the smell he says has always been in the well water.

“I just hope we find out the problem here. I hope something gets done, hopefully it`s not in the well water,” Wise said. “That`s really what I do hope. If it is, I hope something does get fixed."

KFOR reached out to DEQ and the Corporation Commission. They had no records of spills in the area.

We also reached out to the City of Stroud, and the city says this was not an oil spill.

Stroud city officials said they saw the pictures posted online, and since the creek is near their lagoons, they investigated the area and didn’t find anything.

City Manager Robert Pearman released this statement:

“Even Facebook posts are taken seriously at Stroud. We’ve checked our system and all is good. There are no breaches or leaks in our lagoons. Our wastewater is treated and must pass tests before being discharged. Our guys are very good at what they do and take pride in the fact we do things right.”

If you do come across something you would like to report to DEQ, you can call 800-522-0206.