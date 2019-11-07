Science Museum Oklahoma brings caving experience to guests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The thrill of caving is coming to Science Museum Oklahoma.

CaveSim returns to the museum Nov. 16-17, bringing metro residents a free caving experience that includes 60 feet of caving passages and a 12-foot vertical caving tower, according to a Science Museum news release.

“We’re excited to have CaveSim back at SMO this year — it’s a fantastic way to experience geology in a hands-on way. Experiences like these truly reveal the wonder and relevance of science, and it just goes to show that there’s always something new to discover at SMO,” said Linda Maisch, vice president for community engagement at SMO.

CaveSim is based out of Colorado and uses a crawl-through electronic cave simulator, vertical climbing tower, and hands-on caving activities to teach guests how to cave safely and responsibly.

“When a caver enters CaveSim, video game-style scoring begins. The object is to avoid touching any of its cave formations — a computer keeps track of how many times each formation is bumped,” the news release states.

CaveSim will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.

The CaveSim experience also features fire and ice demonstrations with calcium carbide, cave rescue equipment, a squeezebox to see how small of a space a guest can fit through, bat lessons and games, geology lessons and more, the news release states.