Self-proclaimed Second Amendment auditor carries AR-15 outside OKC church

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Timothy Harper, an infamous YouTuber and self-proclaimed Second Amendment auditor, was involved in another run-in with police.

The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association wanted to distance themselves from Harper, saying he is not a member of their group.

Back in April a number of people called 911, concerned about seeing a man walking around town carrying an AR-15.

Recently, authorities were called again, this time by the owner of the Israel United in Christ Church near Northeast 23rd and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

That owner, along with churchgoers, told police they were uneasy about the gun-toting activist outside.

Turns out Harper was just barely on public property, so he was allowed to stay.

In his interaction with police outside the church, Harper mentioned Representative Jason Lowe, who was a staunch opponent and tried stopping the permitless carry law that went into effect last Friday.