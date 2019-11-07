× Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Police are looking for Johnny Butler, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a plaid short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses. Officials say he has a red birthmark on the inside of his right bicep.

His last known location is near Lynwood Lane and Lynwood Circle in Broken Arrow on Wednesday at around 6 p.m.

He may be driving a white 2006 Toyota Sienna van with the Oklahoma tag EUQ638.

If you have any information, call police.