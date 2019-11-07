KFOR interactive radar
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man

Posted 5:47 am, November 7, 2019, by

Johnny Butler

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man.

Police are looking for Johnny Butler, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a plaid short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses. Officials say he has a red birthmark on the inside of his right bicep.

His last known location is near Lynwood Lane and Lynwood Circle in Broken Arrow on Wednesday at around 6 p.m.

He may be driving a white 2006 Toyota Sienna van with the Oklahoma tag EUQ638.

If you have any information, call police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.