× Suspect charged with murder after homeowner dies months after home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have charged a suspect with first-degree murder after a 70-year-old Oklahoma City homeowner died from gunshot wound complications following a violent home invasion in August.

According to a police report, John Heimer was asleep in his bedroom in the dark when he woke up to a man in a dark hoodie and a ski mask pointing a gun at him.

When the suspect demanded the combination to Heimer’s safe, he grabbed the suspect by the throat and grabbed his phone. That’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed Heimer’s phone and shot him in his left knee.

Heimer then grabbed a machete and tried to chase the suspect out of his home, according to police.

Heimer was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released but as time went by, Heimer developed an infection and died October 26.

After an investigation by police, Tyron A. Davis, 26, has now been charged with murder in the first degree.

According to the affidavit, Davis knew Heimer and had been to the home in the past. Heimer’s wife reported seeing the suspect and described the gun used as a silver revolver with a pearl handle.

During the investigation, officers observed a photo of Davis holding the same type of gun that was used in the invasion described by Heimer’s wife.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

News 4 has been to the home in the past. Six people were arrested there back in January, including the victims in this case, when guns and about eight grams of meth were seized there by police.

One of the victims in the home invasion was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants.