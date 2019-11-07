KFOR interactive radar
Tennessee convicted sex offender accused of inappropriately touching child in Oklahoma McDonald’s bathroom

November 7, 2019

OWASSO, Okla. (KOKI) – A man was arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched a three-year-old girl inside an Oklahoma McDonald’s last month.

On Oct. 25, Owasso police say Austin Scott Kelly followed a three-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother into a McDonald’s bathroom.

FOX 23 reports Kelly allegedly touched the three-year-old inappropriately in one of the stalls. A police report says Kelly ran from the bathroom when the child’s brother told an adult what was happening.

It is believed that Kelly did not know the children prior to the incident.

Kelly is a convicted sex offender in Tennessee, according to records with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He was arrested on Wednesday for lewd acts with a child.

