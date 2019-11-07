× Thunder Win Streak Snapped at San Antonio

It was a game of teams going in opposite directions. The Thunder entered winners of two straight, the Spurs losers in their last two. But a noted Thunder destroyer went off.

In the first, OKC got off to a decent start with a pair of Steven Adams slams. Although he would end up scoring just ten. Chris Paul provided some fireworks as the first quarter came to a close hitting a buzzer beating three. CP3 had 19 for the Thunder as they trailed 33-30 after one.

In the second, Danilo Gallinari nailed a three which helped OKC build a five point lead. Gallinari led the Thunder with 27 points. He went five of six from beyond the arc. The Thunder shot an effective 47 percent from distance. OKC led by one at the break.

OKC padded their advantage with a winding impressive layup and foul by Shail Gilgeous-Alexander. He went nine of 18 from the field, dropping 21 points. But the Spurs got some buckets from LaMarcus Aldridge, Paddy Mills hit a pair of deep shots as San Antonio got out front.

In the fourth, it was all Aldridge. The Thunder managed to cut the Spurs lead to eight, but Aldridge hit everything. Mid-range jumpers, contested jumpers, layups. Aldridge did it all. His career high of 56 came against OKC. He managed another career performance. 19 of 23 from the field for 39 points. A game high as the Spurs snapped their two game slide, 121-112. OKC is still yet to win away from The Peake this season.

Next up for the Thunder, they play host to a reeling and injured Golden State squad on Sunday.