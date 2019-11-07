High School Scoreboard

Thursday Night Heroes – Week 10

Week 10 of the Thursday night Heroes didn't have a large amount of games, but it did feature one with big playoff implications.

Kingfisher traveled to John Marshall. What we knew was both teams would be in the playoffs and each would have to go on the road to open their playoff run. What we didn't know was seeding. Winner of the game is third and loser is fourth.

As for the second and final game of the night, it was a battle of the Eagles. Watonga traveled to Oklahoma Christian Academy. OCA doesn't punt and onside kicks every kickoff. It provided some interesting moments in the match up.

Nate Feken has the whole recap from across the metro.

