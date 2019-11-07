× Tondalo Hall, mother sentenced to 30 years for failing to protect children from abuse, to be released Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt has granted Tondalo Hall commutation and she is set to be released Friday morning.

Hall is set to walk free from Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud at 11 a.m. Friday.

Tondalo Hall was sentenced in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of children who were abused by her boyfriend, Robert Braxton, Jr.

Braxton pleaded guilty and was released on probation after receiving credit for two years he had already spent in jail.

Hall has served 13 years over abuse by her former boyfriend.

The Pardon and Parole Board has twice rejected Hall’s previous commutation requests.

The ACLU took on Tondalo’s case in January 2018. Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform started a campaign against Oklahoma’s failure-to-protect law which affects Hall and several other Oklahoma women in similar situations.

The Pardon and Parole Board ruled to advance Tondalo Hall’s case to the second stage of consideration back in July 2019.

Then in October, the board unanimously voted for Hall’s commutation.

“I just want to tell you you guys thank you for allowing me to come this far in commutation,” Tondalo Hall told the Pardon and Parole Board on Tuesday. “I’ve worked really hard to be the woman my children need me to be.”

In a rare letter to the Pardon and Parole Board from Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, he referenced Hall’s 2006 testimony, which he wrote was inconsistent with previous statements regarding Braxton’s involvement in the abuse of her children. He goes on to reference a letter written by Hall to Judge Elliot in 2009, apologizing for that testimony.

Prater ultimately recommended Hall be considered for commutation.

Family members told News 4 that Hall, a mother of three, has been resilient and hasn’t given up hope that she would one day be free.

“She’s ready to be able to come home, see her kids play sports, pick out prom dresses and you know, just have a brand new fresh start,” Nyesha Anglin, a long-time friend of Hall’s, said.