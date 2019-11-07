High School Scoreboard

Tulsa woman arrested after allegedly embezzling funds from elderly California wildfire victim

Posted 4:35 pm, November 7, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in California have arrested an Oklahoma woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a wildfire victim.

Earlier this week, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies had arrested 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury for elder abuse, embezzlement, and grand theft.

Brenda Asbury

Officials say they began investigating the case on July 30.

Authorities say they learned that Asbury had embezzled $63,100 from a 75-year-old survivor of the Camp Fire. Deputies say the money was part of an insurance settlement the victim received after losing their home.

Investigators learned that Asbury was living in Tulsa, so they teamed up with Oklahoma law enforcement agencies to find her. Ultimately, Asbury spent three days driving to California to turn herself in.

