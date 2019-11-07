× Tulsa Zoo honoring military members with free admission

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma zoo is honoring those who serve and protect our freedom with free admission this weekend and on Veterans Day.

The Tulsa Zoo is offering free admission to all veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest, with a valid service ID this weekend.

The offer begins Saturday, Nov. 9 and runs through Monday, Nov. 11.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is also honoring military members and their families.

As a thank you for their service, the OKC zoo is honoring all active duty, retired and veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves by giving them free admission for the entire month of November.

And, up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals will receive 50% off of general zoo admission.