Volunteers from Home Depot give Oklahoma’s American Legion Auxiliary Headquarters a makeover

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One of Oklahoma City's most storied buildings looked like the set of a property renovation show for a bit on Thursday.

The Oklahoma American Legion Auxiliary Headquarters in northwest Oklahoma City got a facelift thanks to a generous donation of time and supplies.

The American Legion Auxiliary is turning 100 and the building is not much younger, so folks were excited to get to work.

"It needs a major overhaul," said Jody Chisolm, Dept. President of the American Legion Auxiliary.

A major overhaul for a little building that does a lot of good in the community.

At Oklahoma's American Legion Auxiliary headquarters, veterans and their spouses help the community, children, fellow veterans, and of course, The American Legion.

"In fact, you could probably say they are our right hand," said Ron Gott, Commander of The American Legion Department of Oklahoma.

Now, those who transform lives are on the receiving end of a transformation of their own.

"We have indoor, outdoor painting," said Manny Rodriguez, assistant manager for a metro-area Home Depot. "We're replacing an island and some doors."

Rodriguez saw the American Legion Auxiliary as the perfect spot for volunteers with Team Depot to lend their services and supplies at no cost.

"I'm a veteran myself, so to be a part of that and to know that this program is here to benefit veterans, it's closer to my heart," Rodriguez said.

Auxiliary leaders say the building was built in 1920 and they can't wait to show off the new look as they prepare to celebrate The American Legion Auxiliary's 100th birthday on Sunday.

It's a labor of love for a mission important to so many.

"It will help us to do what we do," Chisolm said.

"Don't mind it one bit. Anytime there's an opportunity to jump on something like this, I'm there for it," said Rodriguez.