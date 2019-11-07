× Yet-to-be-identified person dies in fiery crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A yet-to-be-identified person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred two miles south of Hugo, Okla.

A Nissan Altima heading south on County Road 4230 went off the right side of the road, over-corrected, went off the left side of the road, overturned, struck a tree and caught on fire, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, who authorities have not yet been able to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle for the duration of the fire, the news release states.