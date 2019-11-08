12-year-old arrested in Tulsa after allegedly stealing, crashing parents’ new car

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stole his parents’ new car and crashed it into a Tulsa duplex.

Tulsa police say the boy stole the vehicle Thursday evening and crashed into a duplex near South Sheridan Road and South 72nd East Avenue.

The boy ran away after the incident occurred and later returned, allegedly kicking one of the officers at the scene.

According to KJRH, he reportedly told police “his parents shouldn’t have left the keys out if they didn’t want him to take the car.”

The boy was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault and battery on a police officer.

No one was injured during the incident, but police say the vehicle and duplex sustained significant damage.

Insurance for the new car had not yet been purchased.

Click here to read more.