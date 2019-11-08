× Altus police looking for suspect in connection to shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Altus police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Manuel Kevin Dutra on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Recently, the Altus Police Department announced they were investigating at least six shootings that occurred last week and into the weekend. No injuries were reported in any of the shootings, but homes and vehicles sustained damage.

Authorities say another shooting was reported on Wednesday at around 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Hairston. A home was damaged in the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Altus police say Dutra allegedly shot into a home in the 700 block of North Willard on Sunday.

Dutra is described as a Hispanic male, 6’0″, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo under his right eye that says “LIL ENE,” a tattoo above his left eye of the Roman numeral “XIV,” tattoos of four small dots under his left eye and numerous tattoos on both arms.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement, Altus police at (580) 482-4141 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477.