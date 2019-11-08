Baby Boom at OKC hospital, 18 babies born in 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Babies ruled the day at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, with 18 babies born in a 24 hour period.

Brooke Cayot, the hospital's public information officer, spoke with News 4, Friday, and confirmed the incredible number of births.

"A baby boom for sure!!! A day of deliveries," she said.

Nine months ago it was February, which we all know happens to be the month Valentine's Day falls on. News 4 Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said the weather at that time was frigid cold with three days below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and five nights below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.