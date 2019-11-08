High School Scoreboard

Bristow city employee arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault

Posted 3:45 pm, November 8, 2019

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Bristow city employee is behind bars after being accused of sexual assault.

Investigators say they began looking into the case in September after a woman came forward and told officers that she had been sexually abused by 49-year-old John Olson.

After investigating the claims, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Olson at Bristow City Hall, where he worked as a city employee.

John Olson

Olson was arrested on complaints of first-degree rape by instrumentation and incest.

