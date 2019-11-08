Community members organizing resource event for ‘second half of life’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members are encouraged to come together next week in order to connect with resources for navigating the second half of life.

“This is all about helping people in their forties, fifties, sixties and above to find the right connections and support to successfully meet the challenges that confront us while aging,” said Bob Loudermilk, the event organizer.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, organizers say they will have an open discussion, breakout sessions around various second-half issues and the opportunity to network with others.

“Our country is undergoing a remarkable evolution. About 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day. In 10 years, the number of people on Social Security and Medicare will double, growing from 35 million to 70 million. In 15 years, 1 in 3 will be over the age of 50. Anyone curious or concerned by these statistics are invited to join in on the conversation,” he said.

Organizers say resources will include discovering your purpose, advancing your career, finding a new job, starting or buying a business, preparing for retirement, marketing yourself and finding a life coach.

The event, which will take place at Frontier State Bank, located at 5100 S. I-35 Service Rd., will be free and open to the public.

The first 40 people who register will receive a free copy of the bestseller “Half-Time: Moving from Success to Significance.”

Complete details and registration are at SecondHalfNetwork.com