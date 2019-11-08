Devon Ice Rink, Megan Hilty concert happening this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, News 4 has you covered!

The American Quarter Horse Association World Championship Show started Thursday and runs through Nov. 23 at State Fair Park.

Competitors from around the world come together to show off their quarter horses.

There's also a trade show with 100 vendors and clinics taught by professional horsemen.

It is the biggest event for the American Quarter Horse Association.

And, Live! on the Plaza is always the second Friday of the month.

There will be a fashion show, live music and mural art showing on the plaza walls.

Some businesses will be donating a portion of the night's sales to go back to Sisu Youth Services, which helps youth who are homeless.

It starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Or, if you want to stay inside this weekend, go check out the Oklahoma City Philharmonic Friday night and Saturday.

They are bringing in Broadway actress Megan Hilty, who has starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway and has been on several TV shows like 'The Good Wife.'

If you want to go to a Sunday matinee, you can see KFOR's Lucas Ross performing with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. You can bet he'll be playing his banjo!

It's going on at the Oklahoma City Civic Center.

And, last but not least, the Devon Ice Rink opens for its ninth season Friday at the Myriad Gardens.

You can go ice skating every day through February 2.