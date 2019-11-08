Disruptive passenger charged with sexual misconduct after causing flight to divert to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A disruptive passenger who forced an American Airlines flight to divert to Tulsa has now been charged.

Officials say passengers on American Airlines flight 807 made an unexpected stop in Tulsa on Wednesday morning due to an incident involving a passenger.

Investigators allege that a female victim alerted flight attendants to an alleged assault that had occurred involving a male passenger.

The crew immediately worked to make an emergency landing in Tulsa.

Once the flight landed in Tulsa, police removed James Cholewinski- Boy and took him into custody for public intoxication.

American Airlines issued a statement to NBC Charlotte saying:

“American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma last night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City.”

On Friday, the United States Attorneys Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced that Cholewinski- Boy was charged with criminal sexual misconduct. They say the charge stems from him ‘engaging in unwanted sexual contact.’

“This week, American flight 807, traveling from North Carolina to Utah, was diverted to Tulsa due to the alleged conduct of passenger James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy. Today, the United States Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges as a result of Mr. Cholewinski-Boy’s alleged actions on the plane,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma. “The public should know these allegations pertain to criminal sexual misconduct by Mr. Cholewinski-Boy against a female passenger, not a threat to the plane or air travel. The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with Tulsa International Airport law enforcement officers responded swiftly and professionally to this situation as soon as the plane touched down in Tulsa. The FBI will investigate this matter moving forward. I am thankful for the men and women of law enforcement who work to ensure the safety and security of the traveling public.”