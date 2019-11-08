Father arrested after allegedly throwing 2-week-old baby inside car seat over fence

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma father was arrested after he allegedly threw his newborn over a fence as he was fleeing from the child’s mother.

On Tuesday, Tulsa police were called to the Riverbank Apartments near 65th and South Newport Avenue on an attempted child abduction.

According to police, the suspect, Erick Thomas, had reportedly fled with his 2-week-old baby after the child’s mother granted him visitation.

The mother, along with residents from the apartment, chased Thomas.

Tulsa police say that’s when Thomas threw the baby, who was inside of an infant car seat, over a 6-foot privacy fence in an attempt to get away.

Officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter and called out a K-9 officer.

Thomas allegedly tried to evade officers by climbing onto the roof of Secure Care Self-Storage Facility before climbing into a tree and getting stuck.

Several officers worked to negotiate with Thomas, who was eventually arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including injury to a minor child and assault and battery upon a detention officer.

Authorities say the baby is OK and was checked out by paramedics at the scene.