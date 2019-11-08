High School Scoreboard

Free flu shots offered in OKC to kids who are VFC vaccine eligible

Flu Shots, Credit: CNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An upcoming OCCHD Kids Flu Clinic offers parents the chance to get their kids a flu shot with no out-of-pocket cost if the child meets VFC vaccine eligibility criteria.

The clinic will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Southern Oaks Health & Wellness Campus, 6728 S. Hudson Ave., in Oklahoma City, according to an OKC Community Health Department news release.

VFC eligibility criteria is as follows:

  • Medicaid eligible: “Medicaid-eligible” and “Medicaid-enrolled” are equivalent and refer to children who have health insurance covered by a state Medicaid program.
  • Uninsured: A child who has no health insurance coverage.
  • American Indian or Alaska Native: As defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act (25 U.S.C. 1603)
  • Underinsured: A child who has health insurance, but the coverage does not include vaccines; a child whose insurance covers only selected vaccines.
