Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 10 of the Friday Night Heroes marks the final night of the regular season in Oklahoma high school football.

The results helped finalize the playoff picture.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Mustang 49, Moore 35

Cashion 40, Minco 13

Choctaw 62, Deer Creek 34

Carl Albert 40, McGuinness 0

Stillwater 48, Del City 23

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 27