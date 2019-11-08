“It’s what we’re trained to do,” Medal of Honor recipient stops by News 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A Medal of Honor recipient stopped by News 4 Friday morning after previously meeting with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this week.

Last month, President Donald Trump upgraded MSgt. Matthew Williams' Silver Star to the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House on Oct. 30.

"It's been a whirlwind. Getting the phone call was something I'll probably remember forever. We were at home, actually, Friday, December 14, 2018, and I actually took the phone call in my truck so I could hear what was going on. I remember the phone rang and I answered it, and the lady on the other end said, 'please hold for the president.' That was extremely shocking," said Williams. "I was still a little bit unsure of what was happening. He explained that I was getting the Medal of Honor. I included my wife on the call, she joined me in the truck and became pretty emotional. It was a very memorable experience for sure."

As an active service Green Beret, Williams received the award in recognition of his heroic actions while on a mission in the Shok Valley of Nuristan Province in Afghanistan on April 6, 2008.

Williams helped evacuate four of his wounded teammates from the mountains of Shok Valley as the unit took fire from insurgents.

"What it was is, it's what we're trained to do. During the Green Beret, we go through a rigorous training process, and once we're on an ODA, a special forces ODA, we train as a team, we fight as a team, we build a cohesive bond and a trust in one another to know that your brothers are always going to be there for you," Williams told News 4. "And you immediately just focus on training and what needs to happen and there is no time to think about running, that doesn't even cross your mind. You have four wounded buddies and immediately your focus is those guys, getting them home to their families, and making sure they live to see another day."

On Friday, Williams stopped by News 4 as part of his Medal of Honor tour.

"It's been great to be in Oklahoma," he said. "The hospitality is amazing."

Williams lives in North Carolina with his wife and son.