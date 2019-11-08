Jason Aldean to come blazing into OKC with ‘incendiary’ concert tour

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Country music superstar Jason Aldean looks to ignite Oklahoma City with his 2020 We Back Tour in February.

Aldean, the Academy of Country Music’s reigning ‘Artist of the Decade,’ will perform at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, Feb. 28, according to an Energy Arena news release.

“Aldean’s a card-carrying member of Country’s elite headliners whose incendiary tours are nearing legendary status as he has sold over ten million tickets and is one of the first of few acts in the genre to sell-out multiple stadiums including UGA’s Sanford Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, AT&T Stadium and Gillette Stadium,” the news release states.

The tour, named after the lead single from 9, Aldean’s upcoming ninth studio album, will have performances in 20 cities across the nation throughout March.

The first leg of the tour, which includes Aldean’s OKC concert, will include special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Citi is the tour’s official pre-sale credit card. Citi card members get early access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Citi EntertainmentSM. Click here for complete pre-sale details.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 through Chesapeake Energy Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Aldean is a three-time ACM ‘Entertainer of the Year.’ His newest album, 9, will be released Nov. 22.