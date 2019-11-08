Juveniles allegedly cause nearly $100K in damage to water treatment plant, Oklahoma sheriff’s office says

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two juveniles allegedly caused nearly $100,000 in damages to a neighborhood water treatment plant, an Oklahoma sheriff’s office says.

On Sunday, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office were called to the water treatment plant in the Renaissance Park neighborhood in Broken Arrow for a complaint of vandalism.

When deputies arrived, they found severe damage to the property, including broken windows and doors, damaged surveillance cameras, toilets and garage doors, as well as destroyed computers and paint spread around the interior.

The property owner said damage estimate totaled nearly $100,000.

Deputies say surveillance video shows two juvenile males, approximately 9-years-old and 10-years-old, on the property on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The boys allegedly began throwing rocks at surveillance cameras and kicked in doors and windows.

Surveillance video was taken to a school in Broken Arrow where the juveniles were identified by school staff and pulled out of class. The juveniles’ parents were also called to the school who then took the boys to the sheriff’s office for interviews.

The sheriff’s office says the juveniles admitted to causing the damage, as well as other crimes.

Charges have been submitted to the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office.