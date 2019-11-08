‘Lights on Broadway’ to bring Christmastime brilliance back to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Broadway Avenue will light up once again to usher in the holiday season.

‘Lights on Broadway’ kicks off in Oklahoma City with a 4 to 8 p.m. event on Saturday, Nov. 23, along Broadway between NW 4th and NW 10th streets, according to a news release issued by Holly Hoyler with Downtown Oklahoma City.

Amidst the dazzling Christmas lights, guests can visit with Santa Claus, take complimentary carriage rides, enjoy live music, watch outdoor movies, get their face painted and experience other festivities.

RCB Bank, 701 N. Broadway Ave., will host screenings of holiday-themed animated films, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Somewhere in Dreamland and Jack Frost, in the bank’s parking lot, starting at 4 p.m. The first 100 attendees will receive complimentary hot cider.

The Curbside Chronicle pop-up will sell holiday wrapping paper for a good cause at NW 8th Street and Broadway Avenue. Sales will benefit the Wrap Up Homelessness program.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from each package of wrapping paper go towards The Curbside Chronicle and its mission to employ and empower men and women transitioning out of homelessness in OKC,” the news release states.

You can also help folks trying to stay warm this winter by bringing new or gently used coats to the Salvation Army and Warmth 4 Winter’s drop-off location on Broadway Avenue.

‘Lights on Broadway’ is hosted by Automobile Alley and Downtown Oklahoma City.