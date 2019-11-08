× Oklahoma City deemed one of the ‘Best Cities for Veteran Homebuyers’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Veteran’s Day just days away, a recent study determined that Oklahoma City was one of the best places for veteran homebuyers.

Veteran’s United Home Loans recently released its fourth annual ‘Best Cities for Veteran Homebuyers’ study, which compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities for economic wellness, employment, availability of VA benefits, and quality of life for veterans.

“Our research shows that finding affordable housing and having access to VA health facilities are very important to military families when choosing a place to live,” said Chris Birk, director of education at Veterans United Home Loans. “This study offers a glimpse into some of the basic needs that our veterans and service members see as imperative to their everyday living.”

The study analyzed 20 metrics relevant to the lives of veterans to determine how well cities helped veterans transition back into civilian life.

The top five cities are as follows:

San Antonio, Texas Lincoln, Nebraska Arlington, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Organizers say Oklahoma City scored well in the monthly income spent on mortgage payments or rent, best cities by civilian unemployment rates, median veteran income adjusted for cost of living, and projected veteran population growth.

They say Oklahoma City also scored well in veteran income growth since 2012, veteran unemployment, and veteran-owned businesses.