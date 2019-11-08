High School Scoreboard

Oklahoma City police looking for alleged porch pirate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a package from a porch.

On Nov. 1, police spoke with a homeowner in reference to a larceny report that occurred near NW 63rd and Portland.

According to a police report, the victim told police he was not at home when he received an alert at around 2:45 p.m. that someone was on his front porch.

The victim said he saw a man pick up a package off his front porch and then left the area in a red minivan.

Police released surveillance video of the man on Thursday.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

