Oklahoma high school students participate in nationwide walkout to support DACA

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of local teenagers took a stand Friday morning as their future in the United States is in jeopardy.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments against Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – also known as “DACA.”

Across the nation Friday, students held walkouts in support of DACA.

Demonstrations took place on local campuses including OU and three Oklahoma City high schools.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, students started walking out of Southeast High School. The students say they are unafraid to stand up against issues they admit are scary.

Some of them are DACA recipients.

“I thought I had the same opportunities as all my friends,” said Viviana Luna.

Others like Emeli Morales are worried about loved ones whose lives as they know them are in jeopardy.

“I don’t know how to help her,” Morales said. “The only thing I can do is console her.”

District 92 Rep. Forrest Bennett attended the walkout to show his support.

“I just wanted to come here and tell you on behalf of some of us up at the Capitol that we are here for you,” Bennett said. “We do not oppose you. We are proud of you. We love you.”

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments Tuesday on a challenge by the Trump Administration to lower court rulings blocking it from ending DACA.

The administration argues the program interferes with immigration enforcement efforts and sanctions the violation of federal law.

Sen. Jim Inhofe declined to comment on that and said he was not aware of the walkouts until News 4 asked for his take on them.

“So many things – shots across the bow of our President has taken place that I’ve never seen before so perhaps that’s, in fact, I’m sure that’s the motivation,” Inhofe said.

Sen. James Lankford also weighed in on the situation.

“We’ve debated this now for 20 years. There’s a lot of solutions that are sitting out there that actually will fix our very broken immigration system if we’ll just get a moment to say, ‘We have to resolve it right now,'” Lankford told News 4.

While DACA is discussed in Washington, these students say they’ll continue to fight here at home.