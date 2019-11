Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Our nation's heroes were celebrated Friday at the Oklahoma History Center ahead of Veterans Day on Monday.

The 145th Army Band, made up of musicians from the U.S. Army National Guard, performed during the ceremony.

Several veterans also took the stage to talk about the time they served overseas, many of them serving in the Vietnam War.

Those at the event also saw an exhibit about Oklahomans who served in Vietnam.

The exhibit is expected to close at the end of the month.