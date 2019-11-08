× Oklahoma mother released from prison after spending 13 years behind bars

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) — Tondalao Hall is now a free woman after Governor Kevin Stitt approved her commutation recommendation on Thursday.

On Friday morning, Tondalao Hall walked out of Mabel Bassett Correctional Center as a free woman after 13 years behind bars after Gov. Stitt commuted her sentence earlier this week.

Tondalao Hall was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two children who were abused by her boyfriend, Robert Braxton, Jr.

Braxton pleaded guilty and was released on probation after receiving credit for two years he had already spent in jail.

Hall served 13 years for the abuse by her former boyfriend.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has twice rejected Hall’s previous commutation requests.

The ACLU took on Hall’s case in January 2018. Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform started a campaign against Oklahoma’s failure-to-protect law, which affects Hall and several other Oklahoma women in similar situations.

The Pardon and Parole Board ruled to advance Tondalao Hall’s case to the second stage of consideration back in July 2019.

Then in October, the board unanimously voted for Hall’s commutation.

In a rare letter to the Pardon and Parole Board from Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, Prater ultimately recommended Hall be considered for commutation.

Hall told News 4 she is looking forward to spending time with her family and pursuing a career in cosmetology.