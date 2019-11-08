Oklahoma mother speaks out after man allegedly stabs, kills her son

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma mother is speaking out after her son was fatally stabbed last month.

21-year-old Christian Jones was stabbed outside of Youth Services Tulsa on Oct. 25 after an alleged fight over a bicycle.

Tulsa police say Lance Gatzman allegedly stabbed Jones and killed him.

Jones’ mother, Jessica Barnes, said her son moved to Tulsa earlier this year from Ada to start a new adventure.

But, eight months after he moved, an officer knocked on her door, telling her that Jones had been stabbed to death.

She says she immediately felt forgiveness toward Gatzman.

“I didn’t know I’d be like that until that happened, and I’m so grateful for that,” she told FOX 23. “And I was concerned about his mom.”

She said her son had a good heart.

“The last two weeks, he sent me a message talking about God and he’s never really done that,” Barnes said.

Gatzman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.