Organizers celebrating revitalization of newest Oklahoma City district in ‘Britton District Day’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Businesses and community members in Oklahoma City’s newest district are teaming up to highlight opportunities in the old town of Britton.

Pop-up shops, entertainment and amenities will flood Britton Rd., between Western Ave. and Francis Ave., for the inaugural ‘Britton District Day‘ event.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, guests can browse through Hideout Art, Zero Tolerance Coffee, a pop-up bookstore from Commonplace Books, and a pop-up wellness studio that offers free community classes throughout the day.

Across the street, visitors can go through the rehabilitated Ritz Theater for a holiday market featuring local retailers selling clothing, jewelry, handmade goods, crafts, food items, and antiques.

Food trucks and live entertainment will also be available throughout the day.

The event is free and open to the public.