Police: Man allegedly assaulted woman after she rejected him

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a woman after professing his love for her.

On Nov. 7, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2900 block of S.W. 10th St. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived at the scene, they immediately took 33-year-old Daniel Miller into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said she was spending time with Miller when he began to tell her that “he was in love with her and that her husband was a piece of s*** and that she needed to be with him.”

The victim said she told Miller that she loved her husband and didn’t want anything to do with him.

The affidavit states that Miller became extremely angry and began hitting the victim in the face. “[Victim] stated that [Miller] punched her and slapped her,” the report states, adding that the victim’s lip was swollen from being punched.

When the victim’s husband realized what was happening, he tried to intervene but was also attacked by Miller.

As a female officer arrived at the scene, the affidavit states that the officer was also attacked by Miller.

Miller was ultimately arrested on a complaint of assault and battery on a police officer.