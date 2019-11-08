Registration open for Oklahoma City Thunder’s youth basketball winter camps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children across Oklahoma will be able to learn from the pros during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s youth basketball winter camps.

Organizers say the camps will begin in December and will be held in Oklahoma City, Moore, Pryor, and Tulsa.

The Thunder Youth Basketball camps are open to children between the ages of 6 and 14-years-old. Hustle camps are single-day camps that begin with a morning session for 6-year-olds to 9-year-olds, and an afternoon session for 10-year-olds to 14-year-olds.

Campers will receive a t-shirt, basketball and water bottle.

The Dribble, Drive and Finish Camp will allow campers ages 9-years-old to 14-years-old to play on the Oklahoma City Blue home court prior to the Blue vs. Texas Legends matchup in December. The camp runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and campers will receive a jersey, water bottle and two tickets for the Blue vs. Legends game on Dec. 8. Registration for both Hustle and Dribble, Drive and Finish Camps is $65, and Thunder season ticket holders receive a 15% discount.

For more information on Thunder Youth Basketball camps or to register, click here.