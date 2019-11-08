Shop ’til you drop at the Mistletoe Market in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday season is right around the corner, so many shoppers are getting a head start on their Christmas list.

The Junior League of Oklahoma City’s 2019 Mistletoe Market returned to the Cox Convention Center on Friday with more than 100 merchants.

“Since 1994, Mistletoe Market has brought thousands of shoppers to downtown OKC who are looking to get a jump on the holiday shopping season and to pick up a treat or two for themselves,” JLOC President Mandy Heaps said. “JLOC has been able to invest almost $2 million to the Oklahoma City community thanks to the dollars raised at Mistletoe Market.”

On Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can shop til’ they drop while also enjoying several events, like crafting, food and an appearance from Santa.

Proceeds from Mistletoe Market fund the Junior League of Oklahoma City’s health-based community projects in the Oklahoma City metro and help the Junior League send trained volunteers into the community.

