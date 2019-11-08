Survivor Tree seedling planted at the Gathering Place in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Almost 25 years after a tragedy rocked Oklahoma, a piece of living history is now making its way to Tulsa.

On Friday, Scissortail Park gifted an American Elm Survivor Tree from the Oklahoma City National Memorial to the Gathering Place in Tulsa.

It marks the first Survivor Tree planted in a community space in Tulsa.

“We are pleased to plant a Survivor Tree seedling in this wonderful space in the heart of Tulsa,” Kari Watkins, Executive Director, OKC National Memorial & Museum, said. “So many Tulsans were involved in the days after the bombing and continue to help us even today. It is fitting that in such a special place in our state we plant this meaningful Survivor Tree.”

The Survivor Tree was planted on the North Landbridge Lawn, between ONEOK Boathouse and the River Park trail.

“We are honored to receive the first Survivor Tree in a community space in Tulsa right here at Gathering Place,” Tony Moore, Executive Director, Gathering Place, said. “We will honor and respect this gift and all that it symbolizes for our state for years to come.”