Thousands raised in community of Coyle for siblings killed in crash

COYLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community continues to come together after three siblings were killed in a crash over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, 26-year-old Barkley, 25-year-old Fidel and 21-year-old Dariahawn were killed on their way home from celebrating a birthday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Fidel’s 25th birthday.

Friends say the Simpson siblings did everything together.

“They were really close. They loved sports, they loved each other and they just really loved their mom,” said Aaliyah Taplin, a classmate of the siblings.

On Wednesday, the Coyle community hosted a chili cook-off fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

The effort is paying off - News 4 is told the chili dinner raised $5,000.

And, a GoFundMe has raised more than $2,000.

