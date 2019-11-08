Two Oklahoma anti-abortion laws being challenged in court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two anti-abortion laws in Oklahoma are now being challenged in court following a lawsuit that was filed on Friday.

The Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit challenging two anti-abortion laws that it claims are medically unnecessary and limit access to abortions.

The laws that are being challenged are Oklahoma’s telemedicine ban and the physician-only law.

The telemedicine ban prohibits abortion providers from using telemedicine to provide abortion by pills to patients. Organizers say that telemedicine expands access to safe and legal health care.

“Telemedicine helps reduce some of the barriers our patients face when accessing abortion care in Oklahoma,” said Julie Burkhart, Founder and CEO of Trust Women. “It is a critical component of health care delivery. Telemedicine would increase the available days that qualified practitioners are able to provide abortion care. It will certainly decrease the wait time for our patients. Reproductive access in Oklahoma is scarce; therefore, striking the physician-only law and the telemedicine ban will bring equality to more people in Oklahoma.”

The physician-only law bans advanced practice registered nurses from providing abortion care. The center claims that major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Public Health Association and the World Health Organization have concluded that laws prohibiting APRNs from providing early abortion services are medically unfounded.

Currently, 34 other states have similar physician-only laws on the books.