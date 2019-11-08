Two Oklahomans find North Carolina family’s missing belongings on side of highway

OKLAHOMA (KFOR)- It was along I-40 in Oklahoma where two good Samaritans pulled over to pick up a bag on the side of the highway. What they found inside was much more than they were expecting.

“We had no clue where we could have even lost it at,” said Dominique Terrazas, who lost her belongings on an Oklahoma highway.

It was just over a week ago when Terrazas and her family packed up everything they had and moved across the country. But halfway between California and North Carolina, the family hit a bump in the road.

“I see that the bag is gone and this bag had everything in it,” Terrazas said.

The bag, which was strapped to the top of a rented minivan, was packed full of personal belongings. Everything from clothes, gaming systems, letters and even personal documents like birth certificates, was lost somewhere on the side of the highway.

That is until two men came across it.

“We were driving to Mississippi to do a job and were going down I-40 and just saw a black bag. A large black bag,” said Steven Fletcher, who found the bag with coworker Glen Burr.

The pair tracked down Terrazas by finding her phone number on some of the paperwork.

“He’s just like, ‘I found your stuff.’ I just froze. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Are you serious?’” Terrazas said.

“That’s awesome that somebody actually went out of their way first to pick it up, and then to look through it to find who it belongs to,” said Frankie Villasenor, Terrazas’ brother.

Burr even had a good laugh with her on the phone about one item he found.

“I thought she was smuggling all the straws out of California. There’s a ton of straws in her belongings,” Burr said.

The unlikely friends are now looking forward to finally meeting in person when Terrazas comes back to Oklahoma to pick up her belongings.

“I have to thank this man and I cannot wait to actually meet him in person and just hug him and say, ‘thank you!’’ Terrazas said.

“I’m happy that we got to do it. That she’s going to get her stuff back,” Burr said.

Burr and Fletcher will officially get to meet the family this weekend when Terrazas makes the drive back to Oklahoma. Terrazas said she hopes to thank them with dinner.