U.S. Army parachute team to deliver game ball from the sky for Edmond football game

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to a local high school football game will look to the skies before kickoff for a unique sight.

The United States Army Parachute Team is visiting Oklahoma City for a series of demonstration jumps and recruiting events across the metro.

On Friday, the team will perform a night-time jump at the Edmond North High School football game. Organizers say the team will deliver the game ball on the 50-yard line when they land.

Officially designated in 1962 as the Golden Knights, they have conducted more than 16,000 shows in 50 states and 48 countries, reaching an average of 60,000 people per show. The team has broken over 350 world records and earned numerous awards and medals at freefall competitions.

The Golden Knights are one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The team is composed of approximately 95 men and women, which includes four parachute units, an aviation unit and a headquarters.