Where to get Veterans Day deals, discounts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a thank you for their service, several restaurants, companies and businesses are giving away free meals and deals for active-service military members and veterans on Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day.

Amazon Prime

Amazon is offering its Prime service to all veterans and active military members for $79 a year from now until Monday, Nov. 11. An Amazon Prime membership would otherwise cost $119 per year.

Applebee’s Grill & Bar

For the 12th year, Applebee’s is honoring all active military members and veterans with a free meal on Monday, Nov. 11. All you have to do is show your proof of military service.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

The restaurant is honoring armed forces on Veterans Day with a free Bad Daddy’s All American Burger and side. The offer is valid for all active and former military members. Guests must present a military ID card, Veterans Affairs or Discharge papers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Active and retired armed services members can get an order of small wings and fries for free on Monday, November 11. Be sure to bring your proof of service.

Charleston’s

Every day, the restaurant offers 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Chili’s

On Veterans Day, veterans and active military members can receive a free meal from a limited menu as part of the restaurant’s annual tradition. Offer is valid for dine-in only.

Coolgreens

On Veterans Day, Coolgreens is offering a free entree to all U.S. veterans with a military ID.

Cracker Barrel

On Veterans Day, all U.S. military veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (available iced or hot) or a slice of our Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations.

Denny’s

Denny’s is inviting all active, inactive and military personnel into participating Denny’s locations nationwide, on Veteran’s Day from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

Dunkin’

On Monday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary.

The Garage

Every day, veterans can receive 5% off the entire party’s meal.

Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill has partnered with Folds of Honor through Nov. 11. to raise money for educational scholarships for families of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Guests can donate $3 or more to Folds of Honor and sign a symbolic folded flag and pin it to the wall.

Hefner Grill

The restaurant offers 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals every day. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Hollie’s Flatiron Grill

Every day, veterans and active military service members can receive 10% off the entire party’s meal. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Little Caesars

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce soda. Just mention the deal at check-out!

Louie’s

Veterans will receive 25% off their meal on Monday, Nov. 11. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Mahogany

The restaurant is offering 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals on Veterans Day. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Mama Roja Mexican Kitchen

The restaurant offers 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals every day. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Neighborhood Jam

Every day, the restaurant offers 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Okie Express Auto Wash

From open to close on Veterans Day, all nine Okie Express Auto Wash locations are offering premium car washes to veterans, active military and their immediate family members.

Oklahoma City Zoo

As a thank you for their service, the zoo is honoring all active duty, retired and veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves by giving them free admission for the entire month of November. Also, up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals will receive 50% off of general zoo admission.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On Veterans Day, all active and retired members of the U.S. military are invited to receive a free meal that includes two items served with rice and beans. All U.S. military personnel must show valid military identification to receive the offer.

Pie Five Pizza

On Monday, Nov. 11, Pie Five Pizza is honoring active and retired military, and current or past members of the Armed Forces or Department of Defense, with a free personal pizza. The offer is valid with a military ID or proof of service, and valid in-store only at participating locations.

Pub W

Every day, veterans can receive 10% off the entire party’s meal. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Red Lobster

In honor of Veterans Day, veterans, active-duty military and reservists can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Robin

The burger chain is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday, Nov. 11 for veterans and active-duty service members. Just show your proof of service!

Redrock Canyon Grill

The restaurant offers 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals every day. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is inviting veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11. All veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

This runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

Veterans and active military service members can receive a free burger every day. A military ID is required when you place your order.

Tulsa Zoo

The Tulsa Zoo is offering free admission to all veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest, with a valid service ID this weekend. The offer begins Saturday, Nov. 9 and runs through Monday, Nov. 11.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is showing its appreciation to armed forces members on Veterans Day with select free menu items, which includes Chicken Tenders, Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich, Cheeseburger and The Wedge Salad.

Upper Crust

Every day, the restaurant offers 25% off all veterans and active military members’ meals. A military ID is required when you place your order.