Oklahoma American Indian women artist history to be explored in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – American Indian women artists will be discussed during an event in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Historical Society and First American Art Magazine are collaborating today, Saturday, Nov. 9, to host a discussion about American Indian women artists of Oklahoma from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive. The event is free and seating is first come, first serve.

The event kicks off with America Meredith, who is of the Cherokee Nation and works as the publishing editor of First American Art Magazine, presenting an introductory overview of Oklahoma Native women’s art history.

Dr. Mary Jo Watson, a Seminole, will follow Meredith at 1:45 p.m. by moderating a roundtable discussion with American Indian artists Anita Fields (Osage/Muscogee), Sharron Ahtone Harjo (Kiowa), Ruthe Blalock Jones (Delaware/Shawnee/Peoria) and Margaret Roach Wheeler (Chickasaw/Choctaw).

“These artists will talk about their own artwork, issues facing Native women artists and Native women’s contributions to the arts,” an Oklahoma Historical Society news release states.

Watson is director emeritus and regents’ professor of art in the School of Art and Art History at the University of Oklahoma. She wrote her dissertation, ‘Oklahoma Indian Women and Their Art,’ in 1993.

Fields is a ceramic and textile artist and a Tulsa Artist Fellow.

Harjo is an Oklahoma City-based painter and educator.

Jones, a printmaker and painter based in Okmulgee, was the first woman director of Bacone College’s art program.

Wheeler is a Sulphur-based textile artist who teaches loom weaving and recently started Mahota Textiles, a design house that brings Southeastern tribal aesthetics to home and fashion.

“This event is co-organized and emceed by Tahnee Ahtoneharjo-Growingthunder (Kiowa/Muscogee/Seminole), tribal liaison at the Oklahoma History Center and producer of the “Curating Indigeneity” podcast,” the news release states.